French tourist punched after striking Bolt car hood while crossing street in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 55-year-old French tourist was left seriously injured early on September 21 after an altercation with a Bolt car driver in South Pattaya.

At 4:40 a.m., Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received reports of a foreigner injured on the road near VC Hotel, opposite an Arabic restaurant in South Pattaya. Rescue teams found the man, identified as Nikolai, lying unconscious on the street with heavy bleeding from head and nose wounds. He was given first aid on-site before being rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.







Eyewitnesses said Nikolai attempted to cross the road without using the pedestrian crossing. A Bolt driver approached while honking, prompting Nikolai to strike the car once in frustration. The driver stopped to talk, but as Nikolai struck the car’s hood again, the driver became angry and punched him once in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.



After the incident, the Bolt driver fled toward Khao Phra Tamnak. However, local motorcycle taxi riders managed to photograph the vehicle: a white Honda HR-V SUV with Chonburi license plate.

Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and are seeking witnesses to help identify and locate the driver. Authorities plan to question Nikolai once his condition stabilizes to better understand the incident and motivations behind it.



































