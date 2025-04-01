Pattaya residents call for speed bumps on Phratamnak Soi 5 to curb noisy big bike racers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in Phratamnak Soi 5 are urging local authorities to install speed bumps to address the ongoing issue of noisy big bike racers treating the road as a high-speed track.

According to concerned locals, the quiet residential area has increasingly become a hotspot for motorbike enthusiasts who rev their engines and speed through the street, causing disturbances, especially at night.







One resident commented, “It would be good to have speed bumps installed on Phratamnak Soi 5 so that these noisy big bike racers have to slow down on this racing track.”

The issue of loud and reckless motorcycle riding is not new to Pattaya, where many areas have faced similar complaints. Authorities have previously conducted crackdowns on illegal street racing, but residents believe additional preventive measures, such as speed bumps, could be more effective in ensuring road safety and reducing noise pollution.



Local officials have yet to respond to the request, but if enough support is gathered from the community, speed control measures could be considered. Residents are encouraged to report incidents and voice their concerns to Pattaya City Hall (Hotline 1337).



























