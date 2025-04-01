Jomtien residents demand deadline for return of two-way traffic amid baht bus frustrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and business owners in the Jomtien area are calling on Pattaya City Hall to set a deadline for restoring two-way traffic on Jomtien Beach Road, citing mounting frustrations with the current one-way system. The controversial change, which was implemented as part of traffic management efforts, has sparked growing dissatisfaction among those who claim the new setup is inefficient and burdensome.

One local resident, who shared their experience with Pattaya Mail, highlighted the practical difficulties of the one-way system. “Thanks for publishing my previous thoughts—it seems to have caused a lot of discussion in the area,” he said. “Here’s a real-life example of why the one-way system just doesn’t work and something Pattaya Mail or the Mayor’s office might want to look into.”







The resident provided a scenario to illustrate the problem: “Let’s say you live in the Na Jomtien area, and you want to visit the Jomtien Night Market, and then go a few hundred meters north to have a meal at bars on Beach Road. When we had two-way traffic, you would simply go down Soi Chaiyaphreuk, turn onto Beach Road, and be at your destination in a few minutes.”

However, with the current one-way system, residents say getting to their destination has become a convoluted and time-consuming process. “Now it’s one-way, and you can’t even get a baht bus (a popular form of transport in the evening) because you need two or three different buses, which would take far too long. So, you have no choice but to take your car or a taxi, traveling on the congested Second Road all the way to the first turnoff at Soi 5. Then, you go down and turn onto a very quiet Beach Road and drive several kilometers to your destination.”



The resident went on to explain that the route often feels like an endless loop. “More or less, you’re back where you started from 40 minutes ago. And if you forget to stop at the restaurant first or go to the market first, you cannot head north to reach the bar or restaurant. You’d have to do the whole loop again!”

The frustration is palpable, with many locals finding the process ridiculous and time-wasting. “No one would bother with it—you’d probably just drive all the way to Pattaya; it’s quicker, and you can catch a baht bus there.”

As the debate continues, residents are urging Pattaya City Hall to reconsider the one-way system and set a clear deadline for the return of two-way traffic to Jomtien Beach. Many are hoping for a resolution that prioritizes convenience, ease of travel, and the continued vibrancy of the area’s businesses and tourism.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet Pledges Completion of Jomtien Beach Project by Late 2025

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach landscape improvement project is advancing swiftly, with over 80% of the work already completed. During a site visit on March 11, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet reaffirmed the city’s commitment to completing the project on schedule, promising that all work will be finished by late 2025.





The initiative addresses long-standing flooding issues and upgrades the area’s infrastructure, including a 3,528-meter-long drainage system and a newly constructed 3-kilometer pedestrian sidewalk. Additionally, the project will expand parking capacity to approximately 700 spaces and install High Mast Lighting poles to enhance safety and visibility along the beach.

Originally launched on April 2, 2024, the project has made significant progress, and the mayor assured residents that the city remains on track to meet the promised deadline.

































