Long-term visitors voice concerns over unequal enforcement of traffic laws in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, some long-term visitors have raised concerns over the fairness of traffic law enforcement, pointing to instances of inconsistency and perceived favoritism. One common complaint involves illegal parking practices, particularly on roads like Soi 4, 5, and 6 in Pratamnak, where Municipal Officers are reportedly clamping cars that are parked legally.

According to some visitors, the officers receive commissions for every car that is clamped, regardless of whether it was parked legally or not. This has led to concerns that the system might not always be applied fairly, with some drivers feeling unfairly penalized.







In addition, many long-term visitors have voiced their frustration with the lack of response to daily complaints regarding the clamping issue. While they understand the need for traffic regulations, there is a growing sentiment that the system lacks transparency and consistency, leading to discontent among those who are trying to follow the rules.

The issue has sparked ongoing debates within the community, with calls for more accountability and fairer enforcement of laws.



























