Pattaya Mayor responds to long-term tourist’s plea – ‘We Are Fixing the Foundations’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a sincere letter published in Pattaya Mail by long-term visitor Mr. Alan French urging the city to “fix the foundations, not just hold festivals,” Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has issued a detailed response outlining the city’s ongoing infrastructure efforts and acknowledging the concerns raised.

“Thank you for your remarks, with which I fully agree,” Mayor Poramet began. “I would like to take this opportunity to share some aspects of Pattaya City’s work that many may not be fully aware of.”







He explained that Pattaya City has been implementing a variety of projects aimed at developing the city’s infrastructure—both physical and digital—as it continues to grow and evolve without pause. “However, with every endeavor comes challenges and obstacles,” he noted.

“As a globally recognized tourism destination and one of the fastest-growing cities in the region, Pattaya faces the constant challenge of keeping its infrastructure development in pace with its rapid growth,” Mayor Poramet continued. He acknowledged that negative perceptions are often tied to visible issues such as roadworks or flooding, which are difficult to avoid during major city transformations aimed at serving both locals and millions of annual tourists.



The mayor further explained that some infrastructure projects may coincide with festivals and public events. These occasions require not just road preparations but also comprehensive safety and convenience measures, which can sometimes delay other development efforts.

“Despite these challenges,” he assured, “Pattaya City is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and welcoming experience for all visitors. We warmly invite everyone to visit Pattaya with confidence, assured of our readiness to offer the best in hospitality, services, and safety. We stand prepared to support and care for all our guests in every possible way.”

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/long-term-visitor-pens-sincere-plea-to-pattaya-mayor-fix-the-foundations-not-just-the-festivals-501928

































