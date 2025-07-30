Bumping and no apology lead to violence against young woman in Pattaya bar

PATTAYA, Thailand – At around 3 a.m. on July 29, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center in Pattaya received reports of a fight near a pharmacy close to a popular restaurant on South Pattaya Road.

At the scene, rescuers found a 23-year-old Thai woman, Ms. Mintra, injured with bleeding from her head and a cut above her left eyebrow. She was given first aid before being rushed to Pattaya Hospital.







Ms. Mintra told police she was drinking at the 168 Garden bar and became intoxicated. While walking back to her table after clinking glasses with a friend at a different table, she accidentally bumped into a bag belonging to two other women seated nearby. The women accused her of not apologizing, leading to an argument before they physically assaulted her.

The injured woman filed a complaint with the Pattaya Police Station. Officers have recorded statements and are actively searching for the suspects to bring them to justice.



Local residents expressed concern about the rising temper and violence, especially over minor incidents. “Nowadays, people get angry so easily,” one comment read. “This was just a bag bump, but if people are already this violent over that, imagine what would happen if someone stepped on a foot or bumped into a person.”



































