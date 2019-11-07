Naklua roadwork underway through Dec. 16

Police are urging motorists to avoid Naklua Road as work to lay new drainage pipes gets underway.

Pattaya municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap and officers were out at the entrance of Amorn Market Nov. 4 as workers closed one lane of traffic to the Old Naklua Market.

One lane will remain closed to install new drainage and drinking water pipes until Nov. 26.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 16, Naklua Road will have lane closures from Amorn to the entrance of Sawang Fah Road.

People coming from the Naklua Long Bridge can use Pho Ngam Road as a detour around the closed section and return to Naklua Road.