Pattaya releases 200,000 baby shrimps to revitalize marine ecosystem

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Model Fishing Community in Ban Naklua, took a significant step toward marine conservation by releasing baby shrimps into the sea. The ceremony marks a key initiative in enhancing the city’s marine ecosystem.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn oversaw the event, during which 250 bags containing over 200,000 baby shrimps were released. This effort, in partnership with CNNC Joint Venture and the Ban Naklua Model Fishing Group, aims to boost marine resources and support the development of a new marine ecosystem.









Boonma Korsem, Chairman of the Model Fishing Group of Ban Naklua, highlighted the importance of the release: “Introducing these baby shrimps is vital for fostering a healthier marine environment. We are enhancing marine life and contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem.”

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak underscored the project’s broader goals: “This initiative reflects our commitment to eco-tourism and community engagement. It emphasizes the need to restore ecological balance and supports our ‘Better Pattaya’ policy. We are dedicated to improving environmental quality and tackling the ecological challenges our city faces.”



































