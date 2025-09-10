Pattaya regulates sea walker operators, ensures safety and coral protection

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Reumkitkan presided over a meeting with Sea Walker operators in the Pattaya-Koh Larn area at City Hall, joined by heads of city departments and relevant officials.

The meeting follows earlier discussions this year with various marine tourism operators, including floating restaurant boats, Sea Walker operators, scooter boats, jet skis, water skis, and towing vessels, on regulations, hygiene, safety, and proper management of surrounding areas. Pattaya City has been actively organizing these operators to ensure orderly operations.







During the meeting, the city introduced plans to regulate Sea Walker activities through an annual licensing system. Operators were briefed on draft rules, procedures, and conditions for permits for underwater walking tours in Koh Larn and Koh Sak, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s coral protection measures.

Operators must ensure that supervisors or assistants complete training courses approved by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. The initiative aims to minimize impacts on coral reefs and marine ecosystems, maintain safety standards, comply with laws, prevent exploitation of tourists, and avoid environmental pollution — all to promote orderly operations and a positive tourism image for Pattaya.





































