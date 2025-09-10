Pattaya faces new wave of heavy rain and possible floods

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and tourists in Pattaya should brace for more downpours, following a weather warning from the Thai Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain across the eastern provinces, including Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The same weather system is expected to impact Pattaya and nearby coastal areas, increasing the risk of localized flooding.







Meteorologists noted that monsoon troughs across northern and northeastern Thailand, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds over the Gulf of Thailand, continue to drive heavy rainfall in eastern regions. Accumulated rainwater in urban areas, including Pattaya, may lead to waterlogging, while runoff from nearby hills could cause flash floods in low-lying zones.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid driving through flooded streets, and monitor updates from local disaster prevention offices. Boat operators in Pattaya Bay and along the coast are advised to exercise caution, as choppy waters with waves over two meters are forecasted in areas experiencing heavy thunderstorms.



The Bangkok metropolitan region is also expected to see 80% coverage of thunderstorms with localized heavy rain, highlighting that Pattaya is far from alone in facing these conditions. Temperatures across the area will range from 24–33°C.

Officials continue to monitor water levels and prepare drainage systems to reduce the impact of the approaching downpours. Residents are encouraged to keep emergency kits handy and follow official guidance as more rainfall is expected in the coming days.



































