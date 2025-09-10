Motorbike runs red light gets slammed by pickup leaving two critically injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A morning traffic incident in central Pattaya has once again highlighted the dangers of reckless motorcyclists running red lights. At 5:06 a.m. on September 9, a white Toyota Revo pickup driven by 52-year-old Mr. Phanuwat Ngamwong collided with a yellow Honda Gino motorcycle at the Central Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road.

The motorcycle riders, Ms. Tarika Nalad, 30, and Mr. Thongchai Suksawang, 44, were critically injured. Rescue personnel administered first aid and CPR before rushing them to the hospital. The pickup truck sustained front-end damage, while the motorcycle was destroyed, with debris scattered across the road.







According to the pickup driver, he was traveling from South Pattaya toward North Pattaya with a green light when the motorcycle suddenly turned across the intersection, running the red light. The driver had no time to brake. Pattaya police, led by Capt. Itthiporn Tangchutaveesap, are investigating the incident, documenting the scene, and reviewing CCTV footage to determine responsibility.

The accident has drawn widespread public criticism, particularly regarding habitual red-light violations by motorcyclists. Residents expressed frustration at the disregard for traffic laws, commenting that nobody can wait a few seconds for the light to turn green, that such violations happen multiple times daily, and that running red lights does not make riders faster but puts others at serious risk.



Many emphasized that surviving such incidents is no excuse and that motorists who obey the law often bear the consequences of others’ recklessness.

The incident underscores ongoing safety concerns in Pattaya, especially during early morning hours, and raises questions about enforcement effectiveness and motorcyclist compliance with traffic regulations.



































