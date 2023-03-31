Pattaya Redemptorist College Pattaya to develop online employment hub

The Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities together with the Labor Ministry will develop a digital platform to promote employment for the disabled.

Deputy Minister Surachai Chaitrakulthong and executives from the college as well as Laynumkhin Foundation and Yip In Tsoi Foundation signed the agreement at the Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center March 28.







Surachai said that while the ministry has always helped those with disabilities access information about job vacancies, career counseling, occupational training and skills development, such information hasn’t been readily available online.

Together, the foundations and ministry will develop a digital platform offering information to promote employment vocational training, labor skills development, career guidance and employments service, trainer development, and collection of proposals for policy development and guidelines. No timeline was released to rollout of the platform.



















