Pattaya recovers after glitch continues to vaccinate citizens

Hundreds of people who were turned away when they arrived to get the Covid-19 vaccines last week were informed by phone and on the Pattaya City website on Wednesday, July 7, that they could get vaccinated the next day.

Residents who had registered on Mor Phrom and were scheduled to get their vaccinations on July 1-5 were told to assemble at the various vaccination points from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 8.







The Chonburi provincial authorities have allocated the vaccines to various districts in accordance with the needs of people in the high risk areas, citizens aged 60 and over, and the chronically ill. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome visited the Pattaya City Hospital on Thursday morning to observe the ongoing vaccinations.

He said that of the 1621 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered that day, 1007 were administered to residents who had registered on the Mor Phrom app. The other 614 doses were administered to people in the risk areas that have been infected by clusters of Covid-19, such as the Nong Ket Yai, Railway, Lan Pho, New Naklua and Amorn markets in Pattaya.

He said that the remaining people who missed their appointments could get their shots on Friday. The mayor reiterated that he will definitely open Pattaya on September 1 as scheduled.





















