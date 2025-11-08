Drunken argument turns violent as man stabbed eight times with broken bottle in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night drinking session in Sattahip turned bloody when a heated argument between two men ended with one being stabbed eight times using a broken glass bottle.

Police and rescue teams rushed to a rented room in Moo 10, Bang Saray subdistrict, after receiving reports of a serious stabbing. They found Suthon Suebdah, 52, from Nonthaburi, lying in front of the room with multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, back, and left ribs. He was intoxicated and in critical condition. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to Sattahip Hospital.







Investigators found a drinking table and broken glass fragments at the scene but no weapon. Witnesses said Suthon had been drinking with Nattakarn Kuanha, 21, a welder who rented a nearby room.

Police later apprehended Nattakarn about three kilometers away after his relatives revealed that they had taken him home following the incident.

According to Suthon, the two had been drinking together when a verbal quarrel broke out for unknown reasons, leading to the attack.





Nattakarn confessed to stabbing his companion, telling police that Suthon had insulted both him and his mother, who had approached the pair during the drinking session. Enraged, he claimed Suthon threatened to get a gun, prompting him to smash a liquor bottle and stab Suthon repeatedly “to teach him a lesson.”

Neighbors told reporters that the suspect frequently drank and argued in front of his room, adding that alcohol-fueled tempers likely sparked the violence.

Police have detained Nattakarn for further questioning as they gather evidence to press formal charges.



































