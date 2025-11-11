Pattaya readies Nov 28–29 Fireworks Festival honoring Queen Sirikit, beach road to close

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are in full preparations for the “Pattaya International Fireworks Festival: The Light of Eternal Loyalty,” scheduled for November 28–29, 2025, along Pattaya Beach. The festival aims to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother while promoting tourism and stimulating the local economy.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired the first planning meeting with city executives, including the City Council chairman and vice-chairman, the mayor’s secretary, council members, department heads, and representatives from government and private agencies. Contractors also presented plans for stage setup, expanded to accommodate performances by artists, a grand fireworks display, Khon performances, and symphony music playing royal compositions.



A key feature of the festival is the candle-lighting ceremony, which allows the public and tourists to pay tribute. Attendees may also use their mobile phone lights for convenience and safety. The ceremony honors the Queen Mother’s lifelong contributions and pays respect as she is commemorated, creating a solemn and dignified atmosphere.

City officials also reviewed traffic management, security measures, and tourist convenience. Traffic will be closed along Pattaya Beach Road from 3 PM to 1 AM, with no parking allowed from 4 AM to midnight on November 28–29. Emergency lanes will be maintained to allow ambulances and emergency vehicles rapid access. Shuttle services will be available at two main points:

Wat Nong Yai – Dolphin Roundabout

Lotus Pattaya South – Pattaya City School 8 (free electric shuttle service to the festival area)

Additional parking locations are set throughout the city to accommodate visitors, with detailed traffic and security plans to ensure the safety of all attendees.





Mayor Poramet thanked government agencies, the private sector, and volunteer citizens for their cooperation. He emphasized that the festival will be conducted with care and respect, reflecting the city’s commitment to both honoring the Queen Mother and promoting sustainable tourism. Participants are encouraged to wear traditional Thai royal attire, mourning clothes, or modest-colored outfits and attach black ribbons to show appropriate respect.



































