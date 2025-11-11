Gold necklace stolen from Indian tourist highlights ongoing theft problem on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Frustration is mounting among tourists as thefts continue to plague Pattaya’s beaches. On the night of November 8, an Indian visitor was reportedly targeted by two transgender women who allegedly stole his gold necklace worth over 70,000 baht, just steps away from the city’s tourist police station.







Police report that a 24-year-old tourist was strolling along Pattaya Beach near a massage shop when two transgender women approached him. They reportedly tried to embrace him and offered sexual services, which he declined. Moments later, the women allegedly fled, and the tourist discovered his gold necklace was missing.

Although the victim tried to pursue the suspects, he was unable to locate them and immediately reported the incident to Pattaya police. Authorities, led by Lt. Phupha Hongyakul, have logged the complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area, hoping to capture evidence of the theft and track down the perpetrators.







This is not the first incident of its kind along Pattaya’s beachfront. Previous reports indicate that transgender individuals have used similar tactics, approaching tourists under the guise of friendliness or flirtation before stealing valuables. Despite the close proximity of the tourist police station, incidents like this continue to tarnish the city’s reputation as a safe, world-class tourist destination.



































