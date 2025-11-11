EU-THAILAND FTA SURVEY 2025

Message from the European Chamber of Commerce (EABC) of which BCCT is a Founder

Have you shared your voice yet? Now’s the time.

🔗 Survey Link: [HERE]

EABC, the European Chamber of Commerce Thailand has been building capacity and preparedness for an EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement for some time. We are now collecting real-world insights from European businesses in Thailand to build recommendations that reflect what matters most. Your contributions can help pave the way for a successful agreement that benefits all involved.

✅ Takes less than 15 minutes

🗓️ Open until 25 November 2025

📣 Already taken the survey? Tag a colleague who hasn’t.

EABC Policy Manager, Ms. Pitchapha Suwanalert (Khun Kam), will be happy to assist with any questions. Please contact [email protected] or Tel. 099-0069251 .































