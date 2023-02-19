Pattaya railway road gets worse as lackadaisical contractor gets even lazier

Substandard work carried out by an East Pattaya road contractor continues to get worse, with Pattaya reclosing lanes that collapsed after being delivered.

In mid-November, city hall ordered the sloppy, unnamed contractor to redo its substandard paving of the railway-parallel road near the Ban Eurathon housing project in Naklua. Just as it did the first time, the contractor did such a poor job, all the manholes and sewer grates broke loose and subsided.







The contractor, hired to lay new drainage pipes under the road, had repaved the 1.2 kilometers of the vital roadway from the project to Highway 7 entrance.

But shortly after the road was reopened in November, parts of it subsided. The contractor blamed rain. Deputy Mayor Manote Nonyai blamed the lackadaisical work ethic of the job foremen.







The deputy mayor ordered the road ripped up and repaved with proper support. At the time, he pointed out that manholes and sewer grates also needed to be leveled.

Of course, they weren’t and, on Feb. 16, Manote returned to the site, closed lanes where manholes had subsided and ordered the company to repave and relevel the entire 1.2 kilometers.



























