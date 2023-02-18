Pattaya police raid after hours-no license ‘Dragon Man Club’, 15 tested positive for drugs

Fifteen people tested positive for drugs during a nightclub raid in Pattaya early Thursday (Feb 16), as police attempt to curb the spread of narcotics in the country.

Pattaya police and authorities in Bang Lamung district raided a pub operating without a license in Soi Pattaya Klang 12 (Dragon Man Club). The pub was discovered to be open despite the fact that it was almost 3.30 AM, which was past the 2 AM closing time guideline, with over 50 people still drinking and dancing to music.







Following a search, authorities discovered sachets of what seemed to be drugs hidden in lockers, as well as empty sachets and used condoms on the floor. Drug tests revealed that fifteen people tested positive, and they were brought to the Pattaya police station for further legal action.

Bang Lamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul stated that the nightclub violated numerous laws, including operating without a license, staying open past the closing hour, and allowing the use of drugs in its venue. Authorities said they plan to submit a recommendation to the Chon Buri governor to close the nightclub for five years while the owners face legal prosecution. (NNT)































