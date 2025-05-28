Pattaya Railway Crossing Danger – SRT hits pickup driver with strict penalty for barrier violation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the court-imposed penalty on a pickup truck driver who recklessly ignored a lowered railway crossing barrier, resulting in a collision with a local passenger train. The Surin Provincial Court found the driver solely responsible and ordered compensation of over 270,000 baht. The SRT reaffirmed its commitment to strict legal enforcement to protect state assets and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.







The incident, which occurred on April 19, 2016, around 9:20 AM, involved a collision between a pickup truck and Local Train No. 421 (a free train service for the public) at a level crossing between Lam Chi and Surin stations in Surin province. According to the investigation, the pickup driver failed to stop despite clear warning and “Stop” signs at the crossing — a violation of Section 63 of the Land Traffic Act, B.E. 2522. The act requires vehicles to slow down and stop at least five meters from the railway before crossing.

Meanwhile, the train operator followed all safety protocols, including sounding the horn, flashing headlights, and attempting to brake. However, due to the train’s momentum and short distance, the train was unable to stop in time, resulting in a collision that severely damaged the pickup truck, injured the driver, and caused damage to the train. The total damage was estimated at over 250,000 baht.



The Surin Provincial Court ruled that the pickup driver was entirely at fault, and the train operator bore no responsibility. The court ordered the driver and the vehicle owner to jointly pay damages totaling 272,615.79 baht, with 7.5% annual interest on 256,587.79 baht from the filing date (March 30, 2017) until full payment is made. An additional 3,000 baht was ordered for legal and court fees.

The SRT urges the public to strictly observe traffic laws, especially at railway crossings, which pose high risks. Violating crossing signals or failing to stop as required by law not only endangers the violator but also threatens public transportation systems and the safety of numerous passengers on board.

Warning to Pattaya Road Users:

With increasing traffic and development in Pattaya, road users are urged to exercise extreme caution near railway crossings, particularly in areas where crossings intersect with high-traffic roads. Ignoring railway barriers or signals can lead to tragic accidents, legal penalties, and financial liabilities. Drivers must be vigilant, obey traffic laws, and never attempt to beat the train — even if the road appears clear.



The SRT emphasizes that safety at railway crossings is a shared responsibility. All motorists, including tourists and long-term visitors in Pattaya, must be aware of and respect crossing signs, signals, and barriers. In the event of a malfunctioning gate or warning light, drivers should report it immediately to local authorities or the SRT.

This case highlights how negligence behind the wheel can result in far-reaching legal and financial consequences—not only to the driver but also to public infrastructure and services. The SRT emphasized it will take all necessary legal actions in every such case to safeguard public interest and passenger safety.





SRT Governor also instructed all regional personnel to regularly inspect railway crossings to ensure that warning signs and safety equipment are fully functional. The agency also called for continued public awareness campaigns at the community level and opened channels for the public to report malfunctioning safety equipment or risk-prone crossings. Cooperation with local administrative organizations is being strengthened to prevent future accidents and minimize loss sustainably.







































