With fines and quotas in Pattaya bars, many women seek freedom along the beachfront coconut trees

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have stepped up efforts to clear the city’s beaches of so-called ‘coconut tree women’ — a local euphemism for women who offer companionship or private services to foreign tourists, especially along the beachfront under the coconut trees at night. The recent crackdown has reignited debate over whether authorities should steer these women into regulated nightlife zones or tolerate their relatively discreet presence along the sand.

The women, many of whom say they prefer working independently on the beach, argue that they’re not disturbing anyone and that their work supports both themselves and the local economy by drawing in tourists. But police say the beach is a public space and that nighttime solicitation undermines Pattaya’s family-friendly image.







Bar owners have a different take. Many say they’re pressured by authorities to keep all such activity confined to licensed nightlife venues. In these venues, women must follow strict rules, such as clocking in, wearing numbered badges, and helping bars meet drink sales quotas. Those who break the rules — or leave without permission — can be fined by the establishment, in some cases hundreds or even thousands of baht.

“You have to sell beers, sit with customers, and meet targets,” said one woman who recently left a bar job to return to the beach. “It’s more pressure than freedom.”



Some locals argue that moving the women into bars is a way to bring regulation and oversight — but for many women, it simply feels like trading one set of risks for another. Unlike on the beach, where they operate more freely, bars require women to pay daily seat fees or share earnings with the venue.

The crackdown has not stopped the activity entirely — only pushed it into the shadows. Some women now work in quieter beach areas or wait until police finish their nightly patrols before returning. Others have shifted to app-based arrangements or are considering bar work again despite the restrictions.



Authorities have not announced a long-term plan for managing the situation, but they continue to remind the public that offering personal services or seeking clients in public spaces remains against the law. Meanwhile, discussions around reforming relevant laws and providing better protections for those involved in this informal industry remain stalled at the national level.

For now, Pattaya’s coconut tree women must choose between the unpredictability of the beach and the rigid structure of the bar scene — all under the watchful eye of police, tourists, and local officials.

































