Pattaya railroads never safe — day or night — Chinese driver’s van collides with motorcycle, leaving family in trauma

PATTAYA, Thailand – Another violent accident at one of Pattaya’s many dangerous railway crossings has renewed concerns over public safety and infrastructure negligence. Despite repeated incidents and public outcry, railway crossings in the city continue to pose a deadly threat, both day and night.

At around 8:00 PM on Sunday evening, chaos unfolded at the railroad crossing behind Soi Wat Thamsamakkee. A motorcycle carrying four people slammed into a white Hyundai van while attempting to cross the tracks at high speed. Rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene, finding four injured individuals scattered on the roadside.







Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including Ms. Natthaya Waiwong, 39, and two unidentified youths. However, the fourth victim, Ms. Wanna Waiwong, 65, suffered a horrific leg injury — her right leg nearly severed. She was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

The motorcycle, a grey Honda PCX, was found wrecked at the scene. The van driver, Miss Jinpo Wang, 45, a Chinese national, stated she was following another vehicle across the tracks when the motorcycle appeared suddenly and crashed into her van’s driver-side door.

Authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash. Early reports suggest excessive speed and failure to yield at the crossing may have contributed.

This is not an isolated incident. Locals have long complained that Pattaya’s railroad crossings — often poorly lit, lacking clear signals, and without barriers — are notorious for accidents, especially at night. Residents in Nongprue and East Pattaya describe these crossings as “accidents waiting to happen.”

Critics say the ongoing failure to install proper safety infrastructure along these routes, despite the growing traffic and population, is unacceptable. “It feels like we’re gambling with our lives every time we cross the tracks,” one frequent commuter said.

Authorities have pledged to investigate the matter, but with another family now facing trauma and injury, many wonder: how many more accidents will it take before Pattaya’s railroad crossings are made truly safe?

































