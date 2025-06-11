Pattaya Mayor welcomes Bangladeshi Ambassador, discusses welfare of citizens living and working in the city

PATTAYA, Thailand — Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with Pattaya City Secretary Phumpipat Kamonnat, welcomed H.E. Mr. Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Thailand, during an official visit and diplomatic meeting at the VIP conference room in Pattaya City Hall.

The visit aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation in business and tourism between Pattaya and Bangladesh. Both parties discussed opportunities for long-term economic collaboration, mechanisms to improve the welfare of Bangladeshi nationals living and working in Pattaya, and strategic partnerships to benefit both communities.







Mayor Poramet emphasized Pattaya’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and promoting the city as an inclusive, investor-friendly destination. The meeting also underlined shared goals in strengthening people-to-people ties and exploring mutual development opportunities.

































