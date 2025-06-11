Pattaya closes Walking Street entrance for LED sign upgrade; public fears increased traffic jams as tourists stop for photos

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City will close the entrance to Walking Street on June 11-12, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, to dismantle the old structure and install a modernized LED sign.

This upgrade is part of Pattaya’s broader plan to develop key landmarks. The new sign will feature a cutting-edge 3D LED display with lifelike animation graphics and a charming dolphin mascot, reflecting Pattaya’s unique coastal identity and welcoming tourists worldwide.

For safety, the city asks residents and drivers to avoid the area during construction hours and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Previously, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet held a conference with the contractor, emphasizing the use of 3D animation technology to showcase Pattaya as a vibrant seaside city with a distinctive character. The project aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy, aiming to enhance Pattaya’s image as a top-tier global tourist destination and promote sustainable tourism development.







Public feedback on the Walking Street LED sign upgrade includes suggestions for better placement, more trash bins, and improved traffic management.

“The sign should be moved slightly inside Walking Street so photo-takers don’t block the road.”

“It would be great if there were signs on both sides so people can take pictures inside the street too.”

“Please add more trash bins — it’s hard to find places to throw garbage around Walking Street, especially near 7/11.”

“The modern design looks great! It would stand out more if everyone helped keep the area clean.”

“Looking forward to Pattaya being a safe and tourist-friendly city. No more tripping and injuries on the street, please!”



“How much is the budget for this project?”

“3D LED signs like this are becoming outdated. The graphics team should create something wow-worthy to make it really impressive.”

“Clear out the minivans and taxis parked there — they cause heavy traffic jams.”

“If it’s a 3D sign, how will they prevent people, especially Indian tourists, from standing and blocking traffic while taking photos?”

“Have the city informed the minivan drivers? They park as a station there without regard for traffic rules.”











































