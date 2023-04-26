Pattaya Prowl: Traffic blight

As Pattaya tourism rebounds in a way nobody thought possible two years ago, the major downturn is heavy traffic. The two worst bottle necks in April were Thepprasit Road, near the Kaan and Colosseum theatres, and Second Road near the South Road intersection. But other roads, for example Soi Regional Land in South Pattaya, have massively queuing traffic particularly in the afternoons and early evenings. Other nightmares can be found on the major sois linking the so-called Dark Side with Pattaya City.







City Hall blames road repair firms which failed to honour contract dates and they, in turn, pour criticism on the electricity or water companies which failed to cooperate. The return of large coaches and the expansion of U-tapao airport have been additional issues, whilst digging up holes on Beach Road has been going on for 20 years without any end result yet in sight. Meteorologists say that the daily smog is the result of crop waste burning nationally and internationally, though it is difficult to believe that all that belching smoke from exhaust pipes is doing anyone’s health much good.





With plans to increase international tourist numbers in Thailand to 80 million by the end of the end of the decade – they are currently at about 20-25 million projected for 2023 – it appears that nobody in authority cares to worry about the environmental downside. Even with the looming general election, no party seems to be taking these issues seriously. That’s a pity because the more congested and unhealthy the city becomes, the less international visitors will want to return.



֎ A reader asks why superstores in Pattaya have started handing out plastic bags again. Is the environmental crisis over?

֎ British visit (tourist) visa applications are currently taking about three weeks to process. In case you are thinking of applying for one.

֎ Big improvements at Jomtien immigration bureau since the new colonel arrived. More seats, immigration staff on duty outside, orderly queuing and more effective use of megaphones.

֎ Jomtien’s Pig and Whistle closed at the start of the pandemic. Now confirmed that the one in Pattaya’s soi 7 is permanently shut too.

֎ If Hitler had been tried as a war criminal at Nuremburg, would he have been able to use the defence of claiming he was just carrying out orders? Just wondering.







֎ Thailand’s 300 baht tourist tax, due to start at last in September, is a gift compared with the rule in Bhutan. The daily visa fee for international visitors is US$200. No reports of stampedes over there.

֎ Some bar owners say that cannabis availability has reduced their profits. If people get stoned they are likely to drink less. Now you know.

֎ Cattle class airfares from Europe to Thailand have risen by about 40 percent since last year, but a business class return will cost you 100 percent more – or around GBP 4,500.

֎ Did you know that a bachelor never makes the same mistake once?

֎ Bigamy is having one wife too many. Monogamy is the same thing.





֎ We hear that High Times, a go go bar on Walking Street, combines ganja smoking and dancing poles. But some of the dancers are not ladies, if you know what we mean.

֎ Police raided the busy Hollywood club in Pattaya and every single foreigner could prove he or she had a valid visa without overstay. Very lucky that everyone was carrying their passport at the time.

֎ My wife does wonderful things with left-overs. She throws them out. (From Readers Digest).

֎ I’m not really gay, but just help out when they are busy.

֎ Thailand is to consider decriminalizing some sex toys as a way of reducing sex crimes. However, blow-up dolls needing a lot of puff are not on the list.

֎ The best way to conciliate a tiger is to let yourself be eaten. Agreed?

֎ The Thai Meteorological Society says the April heat wave is not a heat wave as you have to expect high temperatures at this time of the year. Oh, I see.

Happy Hunting!















