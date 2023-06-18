Pattaya Prowl: Road repair blues

Many explanations have been forwarded about the interminable and seemingly everlasting road works on Thepprasit and Second Roads in particular. Last year, the rainy weather was blamed for refilling the holes as fast as they were dug out. Then it was the turn of the internecine warfare between the electricity, water and other local agencies which were unable to get their act together. From time to time it has also been argued that the money has run out whilst further funds are awaited.







The most recent candidate for blame, and a convincing one, is shortage of workers. City Hall does not employ foreigners but awards the contracts to Thai companies which do. Several companies have been involved over the last two years – burying cables and resurfacing roads are very different functions – but they have been reporting a significant lack of manual laborers from neighboring countries.





Even though pleas have been made to allow more registered migrants from Myanmar in particular, it can take up to four months to complete the registration bureaucracy with the labor and immigration authorities concerned. And the time scales for completion now? Some say August, others the end of the year. Time will show.







֎ The Miss Healthy Queens pageant will be held in Pattaya real soon. One contestant has already withdrawn feeling unwell.

֎ The Thai tourist authority is promoting a grand sale in Pattaya and beyond June 15-Augyst 13. In the so-called Hunting Season, 10,000 participating businesses will offer amazing deals and discounts. Now you know.

֎ A campaign is underway to make Pattaya as “walkable and wheelable city” to help the physically challenged and to promote the economy. Pipe dream scenario to be sure.

֎ The US embassy no longer gives letters of confirmation to Americans obtaining a new passport here in Thailand. Immigration offices have been told we are assured.

֎ Excellent sandwiches amongst other first-rate goodies from the Deli Factory out there on Soi Bongkot. Check out their website soon.





֎ When she started to play, Steinway himself came down personally and rubbed his name off the piano. (Bob Hope)

֎ A reader asks why some officers raiding bars and clubs in Pattaya have DOPA displayed on their backs. It stands for Department of Provincial Administration, the body responsible for licensing issues. They are there to assist the police.

֎ A television set is rather like a toaster. You press a button and up pops the same thing almost every time. That’s according to Alfred Hitchcock.

֎ According to a British newspaper, the average size of a UK penis is just over five inches. But the article fails to clarify whether it’s measured flaccid or erect.

֎ Thailand’s foreign exchange reserves stand at around 220 billion baht. But internal and household debt was about the same. So the reserves come from borrowing and not from a current account surplus.







֎ If your urine is coloured purple, you are in the middle of a police raid on licensed premises. Just saying.

֎ Five times as many Chinese as Indians have entered Thailand this year. So why are there 80 or so Indian restaurants and hardly any Chinese? Answers on a postcard please.

֎ Need to contact the water or electricity company about supply problems? Try ringing 1337, the Pattaya city hall 24 hour number with English speakers, as they will pass on your message.

֎ Afraid of dying alone? Become a bus driver.

֎ The crucial debate on Thai social media about the best British breakfast in Pattaya has been replaced by the same debate about fish and chips. TIT This is Thailand.





֎ The first phase of the Bangkok to Kunming (southern China) high speed railway is scheduled for completion in 2026. When it will actually be completed is anyone’s guess.

֎ The latest tourist figures show China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia providing the most visitors to Thailand right now. Not Russians, Indians or Europeans take note.

֎ There seems to be a lot of ladyboys in the straight gogo clubs right now both on Walking Street and along Soi Buakhao. Is this market demand or a shortage of female-born recruits?

֎ Notice on Jomtien restaurant. Please note the all-day breakfast is served from 7 am to 11.30 am.

֎ The tourism council asks how to encourage retiree expats to settle in Thailand. Abolishing the 90 days report might make a great start. Agreed?

Happy Hunting!

















