Pattaya promotes creative economy through ‘Economics Board Game’ event for youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of the “Economics Board Game Tours SS2” event on April 25, highlighting the city’s push toward becoming a hub for creativity, learning, and opportunity.

Held at the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities Pattaya, the event brought together students, educators, and community members, including representatives from Rangsit University’s Faculty of Economics.







City officials emphasized that Pattaya is evolving beyond its image as a beach destination, aiming to position itself as a “City of Opportunity” driven by the creative economy. The initiative aligns with the city’s “Pattaya Creative City Forward” vision, which focuses on sustainable urban development and inclusive growth.

The economics board game activity was designed as an interactive learning platform, allowing participants—especially young people—to develop essential skills such as strategic thinking, decision-making, financial planning, and risk management. Through simulated scenarios, players gain a deeper understanding of economic systems, business dynamics, and resource management.



Organizers said the experience encourages youth to apply lessons from gameplay to real-life situations, helping prepare them to contribute to Pattaya’s future as a smart, livable, and investment-friendly city.























































