Pattaya prettied up its shoreline now that beaches have reopened.

Environment Department workers were out June 1 pruning trees on Pattaya and Jomtien Beaches so that people returning to beach have nicer scenery and don’t have coconuts dropping on their heads.







Work continues throughout the week from Dongtan to Wong Amat beaches, with the wood chopped up to be used in fertilizer and landscaping in the future.





