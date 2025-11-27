Pattaya prepares for gridlock as International Fireworks Festival approaches this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival set to light up the skies this weekend, city authorities are warning visitors and residents to expect heavy traffic congestion across key routes leading to Pattaya Beach. Even during rehearsal runs, vehicles have already been moving slowly, highlighting the likelihood of significant delays once the festival begins on November 28–29.







City traffic officials advise motorists to plan for travel times that may be extended by three to four hours, particularly along Beach Road, Second Road, and key intersections near the festival zone. Beach Road will be fully closed from 3:00 PM on both days to accommodate festival activities, so drivers should plan alternative routes in advance. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, park in designated areas, and follow official signage to avoid gridlock.

Authorities are coordinating with police, event staff, and volunteers to manage intersections and ensure emergency access, but festival-goers are reminded that patience will be essential. Arriving early is recommended, both to secure parking and to enjoy the cultural performances, including traditional Thai dance displays, ahead of the grand fireworks show.





Local residents have been advised to adjust their daily schedules, and hotels along the beachfront have warned of limited parking availability. Visitors coming from nearby districts or other provinces should consider alternative routes or transport options to minimize delays.

Despite the expected traffic headaches, the festival promises two nights of spectacular pyrotechnics, vibrant cultural displays, and family-friendly entertainment—making careful planning worth the effort for an unforgettable Pattaya experience this weekend.



































