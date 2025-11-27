No more trash in Soi Chaiyaphruek Pattaya acts fast against illegal dumping

PATTAYA, Thailand – City authorities have taken swift action to address illegal waste dumping in Soi Chaiyaphruek after reports of accumulated garbage behind the indoor gymnasium created disorder and environmental concerns.

On November 27, officials from Pattaya’s Sanitation Control Division, Pollution Control Unit, and the Department of Infrastructure Development, together with the Complaint Reception Unit, inspected the area and removed the accumulated trash. The operation aimed to restore order and prevent further misuse of the alley for waste disposal.







City officials also appealed to property owners to assist in keeping the area clean by installing fences, monitoring the surroundings, and displaying signs warning against illegal dumping. Notices clearly state that violators may face legal penalties, including fines and prosecution, to prevent repeated offenses.

Pattaya authorities reminded the public to help maintain cleanliness and report any illegal dumping incidents through official channels. The initiative is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure a cleaner, more orderly, and sustainable urban environment for residents and visitors alike.



































