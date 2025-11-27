Pattaya launches outreach to protect and support homeless residents

By Pattaya Mail
0
508
Social development officers and municipal staff coordinate efforts to bring vulnerable individuals to the Chonburi Protection Center for care and shelter.

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya have launched a coordinated operation to monitor, assist, and protect homeless individuals throughout the city. Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a team of social development officers, municipal officials, and special affairs staff in a citywide deployment to ensure the safety and welfare of vulnerable populations.

Officials will identify individuals living on the streets and bring them to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Homeless, where they will receive proper care, shelter, and support services. The initiative emphasizes that every life matters, aiming to provide immediate relief and long-term protection for those without homes.



Residents have welcomed the move. One local commented, “I strongly support this — thank you so much to the officials. I often see homeless people near the Hanuman Roundabout in Jomtien before the market, sometimes drinking alcohol where tourists walk. It can be scary.”

The city plans to continue these operations regularly, reinforcing Pattaya’s commitment to the safety and dignity of all residents, while also ensuring a secure environment for visitors.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn leads Pattaya officials on a citywide patrol to check on and assist homeless residents.

Homeless residents are offered immediate assistance including safe transport, food, and basic medical support during the outreach operation.

 

City officials monitor high-traffic areas like Jomtien Beach and the Hanuman Roundabout to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR