Pattaya launches outreach to protect and support homeless residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya have launched a coordinated operation to monitor, assist, and protect homeless individuals throughout the city. Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a team of social development officers, municipal officials, and special affairs staff in a citywide deployment to ensure the safety and welfare of vulnerable populations.

Officials will identify individuals living on the streets and bring them to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Homeless, where they will receive proper care, shelter, and support services. The initiative emphasizes that every life matters, aiming to provide immediate relief and long-term protection for those without homes.







Residents have welcomed the move. One local commented, “I strongly support this — thank you so much to the officials. I often see homeless people near the Hanuman Roundabout in Jomtien before the market, sometimes drinking alcohol where tourists walk. It can be scary.”

The city plans to continue these operations regularly, reinforcing Pattaya’s commitment to the safety and dignity of all residents, while also ensuring a secure environment for visitors.



































