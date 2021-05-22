Pattaya-Pong vaccination site runs smoothly

Residents on the outskirts of Pattaya were given their first doses of coronavirus vaccine over two days at the Pong Subdistrict office.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., registered seniors and high-risk residents of Pong and Khao Maikaew filed into the multipurpose dome for jabs of the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine.







Sompol Jittireungkiat of the Banglamung Public Health Department said no problems were reported and the process was orderly, even though more people registered than there were vaccine doses available.

However, he said, only those who actually would get a jab were given queue tickets, so there was not a large crowd.

No one reported any side effects.





























