Pattaya officials learn from mistakes to smooth vaccinations on 2nd day

Pattaya health officials learned from the mistakes of the first day of coronavirus vaccinations and had a more orderly second day at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradee Eaksopa admitted May 21 that the first day of mass vaccinations at the Jomtien Beach arena was disorganized, with people who properly registered competing for Covid-19 shots with people who thought they could just walk in.







In addition, two different queue systems were used, leading to more confusion.

Paradee said the May 20-21 vaccinations of 20,000 people in the Pattaya area was like a trial run for June when Pattaya hopes to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, every day.

On Thursday and Friday, about 4,000 jabs a day were given at the stadium. Another 6,000 per day were administered at Pattaya Hospital, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Memorial Hospital, and the Pong Subdistrict office.







The stadium site was for registered seniors and high-risk people from Pattaya, Nongprue, Huay Yai, Takhiantia and Banglamung.

Paradee said officials noted their organizational mistakes and righted them on May 21 and will be prepared for a smooth process with much larger numbers next month.





























