Pattaya Police win regional ‘Stronger Together’ award, continue comprehensive efforts to address public concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police have been recognized for their outstanding work in the national “Stronger Together” program, receiving the regional first-place award for their efforts to integrate law enforcement with community initiatives addressing public safety and social concerns.

On August 14, Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap Wongsuk, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, visited Pattaya to evaluate the program at the Pattaya City Police Station. He was joined by Pol. Col. Nuntawut Suwanlaong, Deputy Commissioner of Region 2, Pol. Col. Chatree Sukhsiri, Deputy Commissioner of Chonburi Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Anek Sratongyu, Chief of Pattaya City Police, along with senior officers, local government representatives, and community partners.







The assessment focused on large police stations, with Pattaya City Police competing against nine other stations from Region 2 for a national recognition plaque to be awarded by the Royal Thai Police Commissioner on Police Day, October 17, 2025. Pattaya was nominated for its concrete achievements in crime prevention, public safety, and community service.

During the evaluation, the station presented its accomplishments through video demonstrations and detailed briefings. Highlights included anti-drug operations in Jomtien Soi 2 and 3, installation of digital crime monitoring watches, deployment of AI-equipped CCTV in high-risk areas, and the establishment of service points on Koh Larn with rapid-response patrols safeguarding tourists.

Representatives from government agencies, local organizations, and community networks also shared their experiences collaborating with Pattaya Police, emphasizing how the “Stronger Together” initiative has addressed key challenges, enhanced public confidence, and improved safety for residents and visitors alike.



Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap commented, “‘Stronger Together’ is a cornerstone of the national strategy, now in its sixth year and covering 1,484 police stations nationwide with more than 590,000 participating officers. This program strengthens police-community cooperation, reduces crime, and builds sustainable safety networks.” He added that the results of the regional assessment will be compared with other stations and officially ranked, with awards distributed accordingly.

As part of the visit, the Pattaya City Police Advisory Committee presented Deputy Commissioner Prachuap with gifts including an LED screen valued at 285,900 baht to support police operations and a commemorative plaque in appreciation of his close cooperation and support.



































