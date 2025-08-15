Never leave the heartbroken or intoxicated alone by the beach, Pattaya rescue warns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant along the city’s beaches, particularly around friends or strangers who may be distressed, heartbroken, or intoxicated. Such situations can quickly turn dangerous, with moments of inattention potentially leading to life-threatening accidents.

Beachgoers are encouraged to stay with anyone who seems vulnerable, keep them engaged, and if possible, contact family or friends to come and safely escort them home. Even small acts of care—sitting with someone, offering support, or calling for help—can prevent tragedies.







This warning was underscored in the early hours of August 12, when a young Thai woman, estimated to be in her 20s, nearly drowned near Pattaya Beach Road Soi 6. She had been sitting alone, drinking after her friends left, before stepping into the water and losing consciousness.

Quick-thinking bystanders and local volunteers immediately sprang into action. Cholasit Buarung, 25, one of the rescuers, described how he and others pulled the woman to shore, administered initial first aid, and contacted emergency teams. Pattaya volunteers and police arrived shortly afterward and transported her to Pattaya Hospital, where she remains under close medical supervision.



Authorities emphasize that vigilance, compassion, and timely intervention can save lives, urging beachgoers to watch over those who may be vulnerable and never leave anyone alone in potentially dangerous situations. Anyone noticing someone at risk is encouraged to call Pattaya City Hall’s hotline at 1337 for immediate assistance.



































