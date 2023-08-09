Pattaya police to tackle reckless Middle Eastern motorbike drivers

Pattaya, Thailand – Growing concerns over the involvement of Middle Eastern tourist groups, particularly from Kuwait, in a string of reckless driving incidents have prompted rapid action by the Pattaya Police. The disruptive conduct exhibited by these groups has ignited resolute responses aimed at alleviating the adverse effects reverberating within the local community.







A meeting convened on August 7th at the police station, gathering a diverse array of stakeholders. Among the attendees were representatives from the tourist police, local authorities, motorbike rental operators, media outlets, and vested parties dedicated to resolving the issue. Steering the discussions was Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of the Pattaya Police Station, who underscored the gravity and immediacy of the situation.







This multifaceted challenge was dissected from a dual perspective: first, scrutinizing the behavior of the implicated tourist groups, and second, fostering collaborative partnerships with motorbike rental operators to effectively manage and curb the problem.

Swift measures were undertaken to report the disruptive actions of these tourist groups to their respective embassies. Diplomatic channels were activated to inform relevant authorities of the misconduct and urge corrective measures.





Simultaneously, motorbike rental operators received precise directives to enhance their verification protocols for customers’ driving licenses and passports. Guidelines included meticulous record-keeping of transactions, heightened emphasis on responsible driving practices, adherence to traffic regulations, and the obligatory incorporation of essential safety equipment within rental vehicles.

However, it came to light that the Middle Eastern tourist groups adeptly circumvented scrutiny by adopting a rotation strategy for motorbike usage amongst them, leveraging the documentation of a single individual to secure rentals. This tactic has proven to be a substantial challenge for rental operators striving to maintain control over the situation.







Acknowledging the intricate nature of the problem, stakeholders were ardently encouraged to collaborate closely to fashion effective solutions. This endeavor necessitates seamless cooperation among tourist police, embassy representatives, local authorities, rental operators, and media entities. A comprehensive approach remains pivotal to adeptly navigating and surmounting the obstacles posed by Middle Eastern tourist groups in Pattaya.

















