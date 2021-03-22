Pattaya police tell city hall to finish roadwork by Songkran

Pattaya police called on city hall to get all of the ongoing roadwork completed before Songkran.



Deputy chief Pol. Capt. Ekdusdee Janpitak said at March 21 meeting on holiday planning that police have received many complaints about accidents caused by open sewers and holes in roadways.







The accident rate has been compounded by parking being allowed – illegally – on the right side of Beach Road. At city hall’s request, police have not been ticketing those parking there, but, technically, it’s still not legal as Chonburi Province has not signed off on it.





Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya said that Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome made drastic decisions regarding traffic and parking for the sole reason of helping businesses make a living. By allowing parking on the right side, more people are able to spend time on the beach and help to support businesses on both sides of the road, he said.

Banlue asked for understanding from all sides and said that everyone needed to support each other during these difficult times. He said that everyone wanted to see Pattaya come alive again.















