Pattaya embraces heat and possible summer storms this week

The Meteorological Department has expected the storm, formed by a high-pressure system from China, Vietnam and Laos, to unleash strong winds and possible downpours in the north, northeast, and east regions except the south.



The department said summer storms could pound up to 48 provinces, mainly in the northern region, through Monday after gusty winds caused slight damage in some northeastern areas.







The department has urged people to stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping away from open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers have been warned of damage to crops.

















