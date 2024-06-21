Pattaya police station blessed to mark 40 years of service

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police celebrated the 40th anniversary of their police station with a merit-making ceremony attended by high-ranking police officers and local community leaders on June 19.

The ceremony commenced with prayers and offerings at the Phra Phrom Shrine, the Guardian Spirit House, and the monument of Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, all situated in front of the Pattaya City Police Station. These acts were performed to ensure good fortune for the station and its personnel.







Following the initial rituals, nine monks were invited to the third-floor meeting room of the Police Operations Centre to chant Buddhist mantras and receive offerings, including flowers, incense, candles, and lunch. This segment of the ceremony aimed to bless the police station and all its officers.

Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, greeted Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nootes, Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Pakorn Muensee Khiao, Patrol Inspector, and Pol. Maj. Col. Apinan Boonyarat, Patrol Inspector.

Other guests included Pol. Lt. Col. Weerachai Thinkamut, Investigation Inspector of Chonburi Immigration, Ms. Amporn Kaewsaeng, President of the Pattaya City Entertainment and Tourism Industry, and Ms. Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya City Nightlife Business Association. Members of the Pattaya City Police Station Advisory Committee and numerous police officers were also present.





































