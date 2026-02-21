Foreign beggars carrying infants reappear in Pattaya, exposing gaps in enforcement and child protection

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya are once again facing public concern after reports surfaced of foreign nationals carrying young children and infants while begging and selling small items in busy tourist areas — despite previous arrests and deportations.

At around 9:30 p.m. on February 19, residents alerted reporters to the presence of a Cambodian woman carrying a newborn while soliciting money and selling candy to tourists along Pattaya Beach Road and Pattaya Second Road, both high-traffic nightlife and tourism corridors in Nongprue, Banglamung district.







On inspection, the woman was found holding an infant believed to be just two to three months old, accompanied by another young child estimated to be between five and seven years old. She was seated on a sidewalk crowded with foreign tourists, using the children to attract sympathy while requesting money from passersby.

The woman told reporters she had previously been arrested and deported to Cambodia at least twice, but later re-entered Thailand illegally via natural border crossings before traveling by van to Pattaya. She claimed financial hardship and said she needed to earn money to support her family, which includes three children.



Reporters also observed other foreign beggars in the area fleeing immediately upon noticing media presence, hurriedly carrying or pulling children away from the scene — behavior that local sources say reflects a pattern of evading inspections by authorities.

According to residents and business operators, the problem has become recurring. Although officials periodically conduct crackdowns, make arrests, and deport offenders, many of those removed later return to the same areas, undermining enforcement efforts and raising questions about border control effectiveness.

Beyond immigration concerns, child welfare advocates warn that the use of infants and young children in street begging poses serious risks to their safety and wellbeing. Locals say the practice also damages Pattaya’s tourism image, particularly in areas frequented by international visitors at night.





Community members are now urging relevant agencies to adopt a more coordinated and sustained response — combining stricter action against illegal entry, consistent street-level enforcement, and stronger protection measures for children being used in begging activities.

As one of Thailand’s most visible tourist destinations, Pattaya’s ability to address the issue is increasingly seen as a test of whether enforcement efforts can move beyond repeated arrests toward long-term solutions that protect both vulnerable children and the city’s international reputation.



































