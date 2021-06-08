Pattaya Police share food to commemorate HM Queen’s Birthday

On June 3, several police officers and volunteers from Nongprue district handed out consumer goods, meal boxes, drinking water, hygiene masks, and hand sanitizers to local people in their areas, and communities behind Wat Tham and Khao Talo on the occasion of HM the Queen’s Birthday.







Many people have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, and their plight is real; therefore apart from giving out necessities and equipment to help prevent the spreading of the virus, the officers also asked about the wellbeing of the people, listened to their problems, and gave advice on how to take care of themselves and their communities.





Additionally, the officers asked for cooperation from the locals to notify them if they see any illegal acts relating to robberies and narcotics.

























