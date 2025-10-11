Pattaya police return lost diamond rings worth over 2 million baht to owner

PATTAYA, Thailand – 37-year-old Ms. Thanyarat Phacharapattanun reported to Lt. Col. Jirasak Aepfaeng, investigating officer at Nongprue Police Station, that she had lost her rings while playing tennis on October 8. She had removed them and placed them near the net but forgot to pick them up after finishing her session.

Upon learning of the incident, Police Colonel Natthapon Phongsuksakul, Chief of Nongprue Police Station, instructed the investigation team to review CCTV footage thoroughly. They discovered that a foreign visitor who used the tennis court after Ms. Thanyarat had taken the rings.







The police tracked the individual to their residence near Khao Phra Tamnak in Pattaya. The foreign national cooperated fully and returned the rings to the authorities, explaining that he had found them but feared leaving them at the court might prevent their return to the rightful owner.

The recovered diamond rings were promptly returned to Ms. Thanyarat, who expressed her gratitude and did not press charges. She also presented a bouquet of flowers to the investigative team in thanks, received on her behalf by Police Colonel Natthapon Phongsuksakul.



































