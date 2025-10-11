Laws against drunk driving fail to protect Pattaya’s streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Another tragic accident has highlighted a long-standing problem on Thailand’s roads: a drunk pickup driver traveling the wrong way on Sukhumvit claimed the life of a 13-year-old motorcyclist. Yet incidents like these are not isolated; they reveal a culture of indifference toward traffic laws that endangers both locals and visitors alike.

Foreign tourists, who often rely on motorbikes or taxis to get around, have been quick to voice frustration and alarm at the state of road safety in Pattaya. “That poor girl too. Being comforted in distress. Truly awful thing to happen. This is heartbreaking for everyone involved,” wrote one visitor on social media, reflecting the shock and sorrow felt by outsiders witnessing the consequences of reckless driving.







Many tourists question why young people can ride motorcycles unsupervised. “What on earth is a 13-year-old doing on a motorbike?” another comment reads, highlighting the lack of parental and regulatory enforcement. Others note the widespread disregard for helmet use and traffic rules: “All motorbikes in Thailand should be banned. They are a menace to the roads and don’t wear helmets 90 percent of the time,” said one exasperated foreigner.

Equally alarming is the sense that drunk drivers operate without fear of consequences. “Drunk drivers should be banned for life, but unfortunately here in Thailand they do what they like… it is bad that a young life was lost because of a drunk driver,” commented a visitor, reflecting the frustration felt by outsiders who see a system failing to protect lives.



Tourists also point out that personal safety often takes priority over speed or convenience. “Why I never take a motorbike on Thailand roads — it may take me a little longer to get where I am going, but at least I get there safe,” said another, a sentiment that resonates with anyone who has seen Pattaya’s chaotic traffic firsthand.

The recurring theme is clear: Pattaya’s drivers, and road authorities, face little pressure to respect traffic laws, especially concerning alcohol consumption. Despite legislation against drunk driving, enforcement remains inconsistent, fines are minimal, and penalties rarely act as a real deterrent. As a result, residents and visitors alike are forced to navigate roads where speed, recklessness, and intoxication take precedence over safety.

Until stronger enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and genuine accountability measures are in place, Pattaya’s roads will continue to be a dangerous place for everyone — a reality painfully confirmed by each avoidable tragedy.



































