Pattaya police raid nightclub ‘restaurant’

By Pattaya Mail
Police raided the Dripoly on South Pattaya Road for selling alcohol and operating beyond the permitted hours.

Pattaya police raided a Thai nightclub masquerading as a restaurant and serving alcohol after midnight.

Local and Chonburi officers stormed the Dripoly club on South Road around 12:20 a.m. Dec. 13, finding low lights and people drinking and dancing, many without facemasks. No food at the “restaurant” was found.



The manager was arrested and charged with violating communicable-disease laws while another man with connections to the ownership – a major in the local Tourist Police – tried to persuade police to look the other way.

Tourist Police Division officials said the incident is under investigation and, if the person actually is an officer, could face punishment.









