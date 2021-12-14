Pattaya Countdown 2022 gets official blessing

With year-end events officially blessed by health authorities, Pattaya officially announced the Pattaya Countdown, Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, flanked by Chonburi administrators, tourism officials and executives from Mono TV 29 unveiled the lineup for the concert series Dec. 13 at the cable network’s Nonthaburi headquarters.







The headliners include Pon the Sun, Thiticha “Angie” Sombatpiboon, and Tung Pang/Pattarawadee Laosa.

Also appearing will be Pirawat “Pete” Atsarawachirawit, Nitchanart “Nina” Prommart and VJs from the Mono 29 Music Station, among others.

Those attending the concerts – who all must be fully vaccinated and pass a coronavirus test before entering – have a chance to win a million baht in prizes including an Isuzu pickup truck, Yamaha motorbike, Garmin watches and more.

The Dec. 31 show will be broadcast on Mono 29 at 10 p.m.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration resolved to allow New Year countdown drinking to continue until 1 a.m. on Jan 1.





























