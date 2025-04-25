Pattaya police raid illegal poker den, arrest 19 including foreign nationals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police, led by Superintendent Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, mobilized an investigative team to raid the Mind Sports Club located on Central Pattaya Road on April 23. The operation followed intelligence that the venue was hosting illegal poker gambling activities.

Upon inspection, the officers found the ground floor operating as a snooker club. However, the second floor had been transformed into a VIP-style area designated for illegal poker games. The room was staffed by six attendants and occupied by 13 players, bringing the total number of suspects to 19. These included 9 Thai nationals and 10 foreigners from various countries—1 each from the Philippines, Cambodia, Russia, Denmark, Myanmar, and Singapore; and 3 from Malaysia; along with 1 Canadian.







Authorities identified Mr. Yin Choun Lau, a 65-year-old Singaporean national, as the organizer of the operation. According to police, the gambling setup involved players buying a seat for 1,800 baht per round. Bets ranged between $2,500 to $5,000 (approximately 75,000–150,000 baht), with total cash circulation estimated at over 5 million baht.

The event was structured as a competition, but authorities confirmed that such gambling is illegal under Thai law. Mr. Lau now faces charges of organizing illegal gambling, while the remaining 18 individuals are charged with participating in illegal poker gambling. All suspects have been detained and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

































