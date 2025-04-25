Pattaya bystanders save young woman struggling with depression from edge of overpass on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rescue Center in Pattaya received a distress call from a concerned citizen reporting a young woman attempting to jump off a pedestrian overpass on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya at 12:16 AM on April 24. Police officers, along with rescue volunteers, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

On the overpass, responders found that a group of quick-thinking good Samaritans had already intervened just in time. They managed to grab hold of the woman, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, who was dressed neatly and appeared well-groomed. She had been moments away from leaping off the edge of the overpass but was pulled back to safety in the nick of time.







The woman, in a highly emotional state, was crying uncontrollably but did not provide any explanation for her attempted suicide. Authorities safely guided her down from the bridge.

Later, the woman’s friends and boyfriend were contacted and informed officials that she had been suffering from depression. They revealed that she had often expressed sadness and disappointment, particularly related to her relationship. While they had tried to console and support her, they never imagined she would take such drastic action. Thanks to the vigilance and compassion of a passerby who called for help, tragedy was narrowly avoided.

































