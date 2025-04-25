Monitor lizard startles tourists at Wong Amat Beach before being safely returned to nature

PATTAYA, Thailand – A peaceful afternoon at Wong Amat Beach turned into an unforgettable moment for tourists when a monitor lizard unexpectedly emerged among a group of people enjoying the sea. The sudden appearance of the reptile caused brief panic and confusion, particularly among foreign tourists unfamiliar with the animal.

Municipal officers from Pattaya quickly responded to the situation, skillfully capturing the monitor lizard and safely releasing it back into its natural habitat. No one was harmed, and the entire incident was handled swiftly and professionally, much to the relief of beachgoers.







The encounter quickly went viral online, with Thai social media users flooding the comment sections with humorous takes. Some joked that the lizard had come to enjoy seafood or cool off in the heat, while others noted how surprised the foreign tourists were. One user remarked that the tourists thought it was a baby crocodile. Another teased that the animal might just have wanted to join the high season fun like everyone else.

Despite the initial shock, many visitors found the experience memorable. Tourists, particularly foreigners, were seen eagerly snapping photos of the lizard, which added an unexpected dose of wildlife to their holiday by the sea.

































