Man files police report after kicking mistress and being beaten by 20 women in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man from Sukhothai was severely beaten by a group of about 20 women after he kicked his mistress during a heated argument in Nongprue on the night of November 4.

Rescue officers from Sawang Boriboon rushed to the Nongprue Police Station around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured man seeking help. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Aeksak Malangphu, was found with a swollen face and a large head wound. He was given first aid before being sent to Bhatthamakun Hospital.







According to Aeksak, the incident occurred at a house in Soi Santisuk 3. He said he lost his temper during an argument with his mistress and kicked her once, prompting her friends — about 20 women — to attack him in retaliation. The group fled the scene afterward.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother brought him to Nongprue Police Station to file a complaint against all involved.



































