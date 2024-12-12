Pattaya police raid drug den in Jomtien, ensure safety for the tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, led by Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, launched a surprise raid targeting drug dealers and users in Jomtien Soi 2 and 3 on December 10. The operation, involving over 50 officers from various units, was part of an anti-drug campaign aimed at eradicating illegal activity in the area.

Acting on intelligence reports, officers uncovered rampant drug use and sales in a slum-like residence. Upon entry, they apprehended a couple caught in the act of using drugs, seizing paraphernalia and narcotics on the scene. Further searches led to the arrest of suspected dealers and users. Drug tests revealed 40 individuals with positive results, and police confiscated 40 methamphetamine pills, 5 grams of crystal meth, and various drug paraphernalia.

Pol. Col. Navin emphasized the importance of continued efforts to dismantle drug networks in Pattaya, pledging ongoing operations to eliminate drug-related activities and ensure safety for the tourists and local community.










































